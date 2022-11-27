Supreme Lanka Coalition claims event organized in NEliya attacked

Supreme Lanka Coalition claims event organized in NEliya attacked

November 27, 2022   06:24 pm

An event of the Supreme Lanka Coalition (Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya) had reportedly been organized to be held today (Nov. 27), at the Hanguranketha Cultural Centre.

However, some people who had come to the hall that was being prepared for the event early this morning (27), had pulled down the boards and destroyed them, according to organisers.

The organizers of the Supreme Lanka Coalition’s event had complaint the Hanguranketha police station in this regard that Jayalath Dissanayake, the organizer of the Hanguranketha seat for ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ (SJB), who is the brother of MP S.B. Dissanayake, had carried out the attack and property damage, the police said.

However, the meeting of the Supreme Lanka Coalition, a breakaway faction of the SLPP, was held as previously planned under the patronage of MP Wimal Weerawansa.

