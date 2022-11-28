Showers expected in several provinces

Showers expected in several provinces

November 28, 2022   07:53 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, while showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, North-western, North-central and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

Misty condition can be expected in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, the Department of Meteorology said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of light showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kankasanturai.

Winds will be from north-easterly or variable direction and speed will be 20-30 kmph. 

The sea areas around the island will be slight. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Litro to release limited gas stocks to market until Wednesday (English)

Litro to release limited gas stocks to market until Wednesday (English)

Litro to release limited gas stocks to market until Wednesday (English)

Relief for big onion prices as special commodity levy rate reduced (English)

Relief for big onion prices as special commodity levy rate reduced (English)

UGC to introduce tough new laws on university students, to carry out a survey (English)

UGC to introduce tough new laws on university students, to carry out a survey (English)

Don't lay a finger on the protest - Opposition Leader issues warning to the govt (English)

Don't lay a finger on the protest - Opposition Leader issues warning to the govt (English)

Organisers claim SJB supporters attacked 'Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya' event venue

Organisers claim SJB supporters attacked 'Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya' event venue

Sri Lankan women returning from safehouse in Oman make serious allegations against embassy officials

Sri Lankan women returning from safehouse in Oman make serious allegations against embassy officials

Litro to release limited gas stocks to market until Wednesday

Litro to release limited gas stocks to market until Wednesday

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.27

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.27