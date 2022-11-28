Showers expected in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, while showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, North-western, North-central and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

Misty condition can be expected in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, the Department of Meteorology said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of light showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kankasanturai.

Winds will be from north-easterly or variable direction and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.