Eight arrested with drugs at party organised through Facebook

November 28, 2022   10:19 am

Police have arrested eight individuals along with drugs including ecstasy pills during a party which was organized through Facebook at the Weligama Beach in the Weligama Police Division.

The apprehension has been carried out according to a tip-off received by the officers of Weligama Police Station yesterday (Nov. 27).

The arrested suspects have been identified to be aged between 20 – 30 years, and are the residents of Weligama, Ranala, Tissamaharama, Kananke, Telijjawila, Wanchawala and Beliatta.

They have been ordered to be released on bail, after being produced before Matara Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Nov. 27).

Weligama Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

