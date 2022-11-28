Maha Season to be impacted by substandard pesticides?

Former Director of the Department of Agriculture, K.B. Gunaratne says that there is a risk of the upcoming “Maha Season” being unsuccessful as a result of substandard pesticides received by the farmers through illegal means.

He points out that an area of about 54 acres of cultivation lands in Kantale have already been destroyed due to the use of inferior types of pesticides.

Speaking in a press conference held in Anuradhapura, the former director of the Agricultural Department claimed that there is a risk of the harvest in “Maha Season” decreasing by around 10% due to the effects of these substandard pesticides.