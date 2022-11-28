Mental health expert on the effects of ice on mental health

Recent studies have shown an evident link between the use of the ‘ice’ drugs, also known as crystal methamphetamine, and increased likeliness of developing mental illnesses, according to mental health expert and Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Rumi Ruben.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo, Dr. Ruben stated that there currently exists networks dedicated to encourage the use of ‘ice’ amongst the children and the youth of Sri Lanka.

“Several students displaying symptoms of mental illnesses have a history of using ‘ice’. This has become a grave issue in Sri Lanka”, Dr. Ruben said, raising concerns about the mass use of the drug amongst school children.

He attributed the increased use of the drug by students to the neglect, or rather, the lack of attention shown by parents towards their children.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event held in Colombo, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena explained that owing to the lack of social understanding amongst children, they are more likely to fall prey to various forms of crime.