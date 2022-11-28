Govt urged to address hike in mobile phone and data charges

MP Gayantha Karunathilaka has urged that the Government’s attention be focused on providing relief pertaining to the charges incurred by the public for mobile phones and mobile data.

Speaking at the debate on the third reading of the budget in Parliament this morning (28), Karunathilaka raised awareness about the impact the recent surge in prices of mobile phones and mobile data has had on society.

“Today, many people watch TV, listen to music, use social media and get education mostly through mobile phones and data. This was evident in recent times. However, mobile phone charges and data charges have increased drastically, causing great difficulty to access social media platforms via mobile phones. Thus, we request the Minister of Mass Media to focus the Government’s attention towards providing some relief in this regard”, he said.