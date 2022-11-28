Demerit points system to be introduced for driving licenses  State Minister

State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna says that the demerit points system for the driving license will be implemented from January next year.

Making a special statement in the parliament today (Nov. 28), the State Minister mentioned that the methodology will be introduced with the aim of producing quality drivers, adding that although the approval was granted for the procedure, it had not been implemented for a period of 08 years.

Accordingly, the State Minister explained that the relevant points will be deducted over 32 traffic offences. If 24 such points are deducted, the driving license of the concerned driver will be suspended for a period of one year, he said.

Meanwhile, State Minister Alagiyawanna also stated that if a driver is deducted 12 points during his probationary period with the temporary driving license, he will not be allowed to obtain the driving license for a period of one year.

This is how the relevant points are deducted;

• 10 points will be deducted if driven without stopping the vehicle following a road accident.

• 08 points will be deducted if driven exceeding 150 km/h.

• 06 points will be deducted if driven recklessly regardless of roadworthiness.