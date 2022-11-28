Man hacked to death in Mattakkuliya

Man hacked to death in Mattakkuliya

November 28, 2022   03:09 pm

A 38-year-old individual has been brutally hacked to death this morning (28) in Mattakkuliya.

The victim, identified as a resident of the area, was rushed to the Colombo National Hospital after three individuals who had arrived in a car at around 10:00 am this morning had committed the murder.

He was pronounced dead on admission to the Colombo National Hospital. 

Moreover, the victim is reportedly believed to be a suspect arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday Attacks of 2019 who was released on bail.

Further investigations in this regard are currently underway, Sri Lanka Police stated.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to meet US Secretary of State in Washington

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to meet US Secretary of State in Washington

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation

Mental health expert on the effects of 'ice' on mental health

Mental health expert on the effects of 'ice' on mental health

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01

Fisheries Minister declares open kerosene storage facility at Panadura fisheries harbour

Fisheries Minister declares open kerosene storage facility at Panadura fisheries harbour

Diesel donated by China to be distributed free of charge to fishermen and paddy farmers - minister

Diesel donated by China to be distributed free of charge to fishermen and paddy farmers - minister

Minister orders probe after Ada Derana exposes massive deforestation within Yala zone

Minister orders probe after Ada Derana exposes massive deforestation within Yala zone