85 Sri Lankan asylum seekers agree to return from Vietnam

The Sri Lankan Government is currently aiding the repatriation of 85 Sri Lankans who agreed to return to the island following an illegal migration attempt, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry stated.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (28), Sabry revealed that they are to be repatriated from Vietnam.

Earlier this month (Nov. 7), a total of 303 Sri Lankans were rescued in international waters after the multi-day fishing boat they were on, ‘LADY R3’, ran aground near Vietnam and Singapore.

Following the incident, a Sri Lankan aboard the vessel had contacted the Sri Lankan Naval Rescue Operations Centre, which in turn later informed the Vietnamese Naval Rescue Operations Centre in this regard.

The Governments of Singapore and Malaysia were then alerted about the vessel in question, after which the Japanese ship ‘Helios Leader’, which was sailing in nearby waters, was informed.

Subsequently, a joint operation was conducted during which the group of Sri Lankans, inclusive of 264 males, 19 females and 20 children, were rescued.

While the group were in good health at the time of the rescue, they currently remain detained in several refugee camps in Vietnam.