85 Sri Lankan asylum seekers agree to return from Vietnam

85 Sri Lankan asylum seekers agree to return from Vietnam

November 28, 2022   03:28 pm

The Sri Lankan Government is currently aiding the repatriation of 85 Sri Lankans who agreed to return to the island following an illegal migration attempt, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry stated.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (28), Sabry revealed that they are to be repatriated from Vietnam.

Earlier this month (Nov. 7), a total of 303 Sri Lankans were rescued in international waters after the multi-day fishing boat they were on, ‘LADY R3’, ran aground near Vietnam and Singapore.

Following the incident, a Sri Lankan aboard the vessel had contacted the Sri Lankan Naval Rescue Operations Centre, which in turn later informed the Vietnamese Naval Rescue Operations Centre in this regard.

The Governments of Singapore and Malaysia were then alerted about the vessel in question, after which the Japanese ship ‘Helios Leader’, which was sailing in nearby waters, was informed.

Subsequently, a joint operation was conducted during which the group of Sri Lankans, inclusive of 264 males, 19 females and 20 children, were rescued.

While the group were in good health at the time of the rescue, they currently remain detained in several refugee camps in Vietnam.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to meet US Secretary of State in Washington

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to meet US Secretary of State in Washington

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation

Mental health expert on the effects of 'ice' on mental health

Mental health expert on the effects of 'ice' on mental health

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01

Fisheries Minister declares open kerosene storage facility at Panadura fisheries harbour

Fisheries Minister declares open kerosene storage facility at Panadura fisheries harbour

Diesel donated by China to be distributed free of charge to fishermen and paddy farmers - minister

Diesel donated by China to be distributed free of charge to fishermen and paddy farmers - minister

Minister orders probe after Ada Derana exposes massive deforestation within Yala zone

Minister orders probe after Ada Derana exposes massive deforestation within Yala zone