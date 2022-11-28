MahawaJaffna trains to be suspended for five months

MahawaJaffna trains to be suspended for five months

November 28, 2022   03:41 pm

Train services from Mahawa to Jaffna will be suspended for five months from 15 January 2023, Minister of Transport and Highways and Minister of Mass Media Bandula Gunawardena stated.

Responding to a question raised by Vanni District MP Selvam Adaikkalanathan, during this morning’s Parliamentary session (28), the Transport Minister explained that no trains will operate along this route owing to maintenance work on the railway tracks. 

“The train ran to Jaffna continuously, and it has now become impossible to travel beyond Mahawa due to the railway tracks not having been repaired”, Gunawardena stressed, assuring that the repairs will be completed in five months.

