CEB union warns Sri Lanka could experience longest ever power cuts in July

CEB union warns Sri Lanka could experience longest ever power cuts in July

November 28, 2022   05:02 pm

The Independent Engineers’ Association of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) warns that the country will have to experience the longest power cut in the history if sufficient stocks of coal will not be received before April 15.

Joining a press conference held today (Nov. 28), the President of the association, Nihal Weeraratne stated that although 38 ships of 60,000 metric tons of coal are required to fulfill the current electricity needs of the country, only 04 coal ships have been received so far. 

He added that the fifth shipment has been delayed pertaining to some issues. 

He also mentioned that coal stocks are being received for the power generation process in Norochcholai Power Plant.

“If these 38 ships are not obtained by April 15, then obviously there will be a huge power cut in the months of July, August and September. The first biggest power cut in history could happen. That is why we say that a dark July may come in 2023”, the president of the association said.

“Twenty ships have already been ordered and 04 of them have arrived the country. There are 16 more. It is necessary for those ships to reach the island as soon as possible.”

He further claimed that if the electricity will have to be purchased from other thermal power plants, the cost will be very high, mentioning that the hope of CEB is to generate electricity at a low cost. 

“Otherwise, there will obviously be a major power outage”, he said.

However, the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera on Saturday (Nov. 25) said that he will take all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply by January next year.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing daily power cuts since February 2022 and at one point the power cuts spanned for 13 hours, which are now down to around two hours a day, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Talking to journalists, the minister had said that they have taken steps to drastically reduce power cuts in the last few months.

He had further pointed out that it is impossible to do that without revising the electricity charges, saying that it is best to revise the electricity bill every year in the months of January and June.

Wijesekera had also said that they plan on boosting renewable energy in 2023 and that this is the best source of power for Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to meet US Secretary of State in Washington

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to meet US Secretary of State in Washington

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation

Mental health expert on the effects of 'ice' on mental health

Mental health expert on the effects of 'ice' on mental health

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01

Fisheries Minister declares open kerosene storage facility at Panadura fisheries harbour

Fisheries Minister declares open kerosene storage facility at Panadura fisheries harbour

Diesel donated by China to be distributed free of charge to fishermen and paddy farmers - minister

Diesel donated by China to be distributed free of charge to fishermen and paddy farmers - minister

Minister orders probe after Ada Derana exposes massive deforestation within Yala zone

Minister orders probe after Ada Derana exposes massive deforestation within Yala zone