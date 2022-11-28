80% school attendance compulsory for A/L students from next year

80% school attendance compulsory for A/L students from next year

November 28, 2022   05:46 pm

The Ministry of Education says that the mandatory school attendance requirement of 80% for students to sit for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be reintroduced from 2023 onwards. 

The Education Ministry had previously decided not to take into account the requirement of 80% school attendance for students sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination this December.

The decision was taken considering the issues faced by the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic and fuel shortages which had disrupted transportation facilities in the country.

However, the ministry has now decided to reintroduce the requirement starting from next year. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

20-30% of police officers suffering from noncommunicable diseases

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to meet US Secretary of State in Washington

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to meet US Secretary of State in Washington

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation

Mental health expert on the effects of 'ice' on mental health

Mental health expert on the effects of 'ice' on mental health

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01

Fisheries Minister declares open kerosene storage facility at Panadura fisheries harbour

Fisheries Minister declares open kerosene storage facility at Panadura fisheries harbour

Diesel donated by China to be distributed free of charge to fishermen and paddy farmers - minister

Diesel donated by China to be distributed free of charge to fishermen and paddy farmers - minister

Minister orders probe after Ada Derana exposes massive deforestation within Yala zone

Minister orders probe after Ada Derana exposes massive deforestation within Yala zone