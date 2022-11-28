80% school attendance compulsory for A/L students from next year

The Ministry of Education says that the mandatory school attendance requirement of 80% for students to sit for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be reintroduced from 2023 onwards.

The Education Ministry had previously decided not to take into account the requirement of 80% school attendance for students sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination this December.

The decision was taken considering the issues faced by the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic and fuel shortages which had disrupted transportation facilities in the country.

However, the ministry has now decided to reintroduce the requirement starting from next year.