Six remanded over clash at Ruhunu National College of Education

Six individuals who were arrested following a clash between two groups of students of the Ruhuna National College of Education yesterday (Nov. 27) have been remanded by court, Ada Derana reporter said.

They have been ordered to be remanded until November 30 after being produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (Nov. 28), according to the reporter.

At least twelve students who were injured during the clash have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The Police Media Division stated that a group of internship teacher trainees had attacked a group of students residing in the college.

The group of senior students had held a party the previous night (Nov. 26) and then a group of 50 individuals among them had come to the college premises and carried out this attack.

Akmeemana Police have initiated investigations into the incident following a complaint made by the President of the Ruhuna National College of Education regarding the incident, according to the Police.