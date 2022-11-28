Unloading completed after China donates another batch of rice

November 28, 2022   06:37 pm

The 1,000 metric tonnes (100,000 packs) of rice donated by China for Sri Lankan students had arrived at the Colombo Port on last night while unloading of the rice shipment has been completed today, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said. 

It said that since June this year, a total of 8,000 metric tonnes of rice donations have been handed over to the Sri Lankan government by China.

According to the Ministry of Education, around 60% of this batch of rice which is 600 MT or 60,000 packs will be provided to the underprivileged students in the Northern Province.

Meanwhile China on Sunday donated 10.6 million litres of diesel to Sri Lankan farmers and fishermen to facilitate their work in the most affected sectors of agriculture and fishery. 

The vessel carrying the fuel donation was received by Sri Lanka’s Minister of fisheries Douglas Devananda on Sunday. 

“The 10.6 million litres of diesel donation by China will be provided free of cost to 2,32,749 farmers for harvesting 3,42,266 hectares of paddy fields, 20 litres per hectare,” the Chinese Embassy in Colombo tweeted yesterday. 

Also 3,796 fishing vessels below 40 feet would receive 1,000 liters per vessel, the embassy added.

