Ada Derana 24 secures LPL 2022 broadcast rights

Sri Lanka’s foremost and only 24-hour news television channel, Ada Derana 24, has acquired the official television broadcasting rights and digital broadcasting rights of this year’s hotly anticipated Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20 cricket tournament in order to add a new experience to its viewers.

Accordingly, cricket fans will have the opportunity to watch all the matches of the LPL 2022 tournament, starting on the 6th of December live on the Ada Derana 24 channel.

Ada Derana 24, which was launched 8 years ago on July 20, 2014, starting a new chapter in the history of the Sri Lankan television industry, is the only 24-hour news channel in the country.

Ada Derana 24, which constantly provides around-the-clock news updates and current affairs programmes in addition to the four main news bulletins of the day (Sinhala and English), has been widely accepted by the public as the number one news provider in the country.

Ada Derana 24, which has come forward with domestic and foreign news as well as economic, social, literary, educational and business programmes, has taken another huge step forward for the people’s right to information.

This is with the Ada Derana 24 channel, which was hitherto only available on Dialog TV and PEO TV, now officially commencing terrestrial broadcast in the country.

Accordingly, by tuning your television to UHF 26 from Colombo, UHF 35 from Deniyaya, UHF 28 from Kandy, and UHF 35 from Matala, you can now watch the Ada Derana 24 channel.

The third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is all set to begin on December 06 in Hambantota and will continue until December 23. The opening game will be played between defending champions Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators.

The tournament’s first round will feature 20 matches and take place entirely in Hambantota before the competition moves to Kandy and then Colombo.

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of the upcoming season will take place on December 21, while Qualifier 2 will be played on a subsequent day as there is no break for the teams and players in the knockout round.

The final of the 20-over tournament will take place on December 23 at the RPICS in Colombo.

Ada Derana 24 will broadcast the live coverage of all 23 exciting matches in addition to related content, discussions and programmes.

Several foreign players including Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, D’Arcy Short and Shoaib Malik are expected to compete in the 2022 LPL. The best cricketers from Sri Lanka’s national team will also participate in this tournament, representing different provincial teams.

The five franchise teams including Colombo Stars, Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators, Kandy Falcons and Dambulla Giants will be comprised of talented local and international players in this tournament.

Also, special programmes have been prepared for the viewers and cricket fans, with expert commentators in the field of cricket to be aired before the start of the matches and post-match discussions.

Those who prefer to watch the LPL matches online can do so by visiting the official Ada Derana YouTube channel and the official Facebook page, where all the matches will be streamed live.