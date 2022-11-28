Cabinet nod for proposed recommendations to restructure CEB
November 28, 2022 10:50 pm
Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that Cabinet approval was granted today to the recommendations proposed by the Committee on Restructuring the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).
In a tweet, he said that the Electricity Reforms Bill will be drafted within a month to begin the unbundling process of the CEB.
The minister added that work on a rapid timeline to get the approval of the Parliament is needed.
An eight-member committee was appointed on August 05 to propose recommendations to restructure the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).
The committee was tasked with submitting recommendations to restructure the state-owned institution.
On August 01, the Cabinet of Ministers had green-lighted the commencement of restructuring the electricity board.
The members of the committee are as follows:
1. Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunge - Former Secretary of Finance Ministry
2. M.M.C. Ferdinando - Former Secretary of Ministry of Power & Energy
3. Dr. Susantha Perera - Former Assistant General Manager of Ceylon Electricity Board
4. Thilan Wijesinghe - Former Chairman of Board of Investment
5. Saliya Wickramasuriya – Chairman of Petroleum Development Authority & Director General of Port City Economic Commission,
6. President’s Counsel Nihal Jayawardhane - Former Legal Consultant to the Public Enterprise Reforms Commission
7. Attorney-at-Law Harsha Fernando - Former Senior State Counsel at the Attorney General’s Department
8. Chandana Wijesinghe – Director of Ministry of Power & Energy