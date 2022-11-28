Cabinet nod for proposed recommendations to restructure CEB

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that Cabinet approval was granted today to the recommendations proposed by the Committee on Restructuring the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

In a tweet, he said that the Electricity Reforms Bill will be drafted within a month to begin the unbundling process of the CEB.

The minister added that work on a rapid timeline to get the approval of the Parliament is needed.

An eight-member committee was appointed on August 05 to propose recommendations to restructure the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The committee was tasked with submitting recommendations to restructure the state-owned institution.

On August 01, the Cabinet of Ministers had green-lighted the commencement of restructuring the electricity board.

The members of the committee are as follows:

1. Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunge - Former Secretary of Finance Ministry

2. M.M.C. Ferdinando - Former Secretary of Ministry of Power & Energy

3. Dr. Susantha Perera - Former Assistant General Manager of Ceylon Electricity Board

4. Thilan Wijesinghe - Former Chairman of Board of Investment

5. Saliya Wickramasuriya – Chairman of Petroleum Development Authority & Director General of Port City Economic Commission,

6. President’s Counsel Nihal Jayawardhane - Former Legal Consultant to the Public Enterprise Reforms Commission

7. Attorney-at-Law Harsha Fernando - Former Senior State Counsel at the Attorney General’s Department

8. Chandana Wijesinghe – Director of Ministry of Power & Energy