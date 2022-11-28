Cabinet nod for proposed recommendations to restructure CEB

Cabinet nod for proposed recommendations to restructure CEB

November 28, 2022   10:50 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that Cabinet approval was granted today to the recommendations proposed by the Committee on Restructuring the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). 

In a tweet, he said that the Electricity Reforms Bill will be drafted within a month to begin the unbundling process of the CEB. 

The minister added that work on a rapid timeline to get the approval of the Parliament is needed.

An eight-member committee was appointed on August 05 to propose recommendations to restructure the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The committee was tasked with submitting recommendations to restructure the state-owned institution.

On August 01, the Cabinet of Ministers had green-lighted the commencement of restructuring the electricity board.

The members of the committee are as follows:

1. Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunge - Former Secretary of Finance Ministry

2. M.M.C. Ferdinando - Former Secretary of Ministry of Power & Energy

3. Dr. Susantha Perera - Former Assistant General Manager of Ceylon Electricity Board

4. Thilan Wijesinghe - Former Chairman of Board of Investment

5. Saliya Wickramasuriya – Chairman of Petroleum Development Authority & Director General of Port City Economic Commission,

6. President’s Counsel Nihal Jayawardhane - Former Legal Consultant to the Public Enterprise Reforms Commission

7. Attorney-at-Law Harsha Fernando - Former Senior State Counsel at the Attorney General’s Department

8. Chandana Wijesinghe – Director of Ministry of Power & Energy

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No political answer to resolve Sri Lanka' s economic crisis at this moment - Bandula

No political answer to resolve Sri Lanka' s economic crisis at this moment - Bandula

No political answer to resolve Sri Lanka' s economic crisis at this moment - Bandula

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

CEB union warns Sri Lanka could experience longest ever power cuts in July (English)

CEB union warns Sri Lanka could experience longest ever power cuts in July (English)

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation (English)

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation (English)

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01 (English)

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01 (English)

Demerit points system to be introduced for driving licenses  State Minister (English)

Demerit points system to be introduced for driving licenses  State Minister (English)

CEB engineers' union warns of unprecedented power cuts from July 2023

CEB engineers' union warns of unprecedented power cuts from July 2023

Wildlife officials investigate massive deforestation in Yala exposed by Ada Derana

Wildlife officials investigate massive deforestation in Yala exposed by Ada Derana