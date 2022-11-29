Embassy official involved in human trafficking to Oman arrested at BIA

The third secretary of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman, E. Kushan has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department officers upon his arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The official in question has been accused of allegedly being involved in the human trafficking racket where Sri Lankan females seeking foreign employment as domestic workers had been sent to Oman on tourist visas and later used for sex trafficking.

Kushan arrived in Sri Lanka at around 3.57 a.m. this morning (Nov. 29) from Muscat, Oman’s port capital, according to Ada Derana correspondent at the BIA.

On Monday (November 28), the CID obtained an open warrant for his arrest.

After the incident came to light, this embassy staffer was interdicted, and his diplomatic passport was revoked.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) recently disclosed that complaints against the currently suspended embassy official had been made since February this year, however, a decision on the matter had been delayed.

At the Committee meeting, the Additional Auditor General. Mr. P. L. K Perera pointed out that on February 28, 2022, the former chairman of the Foreign Employment Bureau had requested an investigation through the Internal Audit Division regarding this officer.

The Additional Auditor General further pointed out that financial fraud, certificate fraud, etc. had been reported regarding this official.

It was disclosed that the former chairman of the Foreign Employment Bureau had requested the Ministry in February of this year to make necessary arrangements for him to be brought back to Sri Lanka without delay, as investigations may be hindered if he remains in the post.

The committee also expressed its strong displeasure for failing to take any action until the incident received publicity through the media.

The Director General of the Foreign Employment Bureau said that on February 28, 2022, according to the request of the former chairman of the Foreign Employment Bureau, an investigation on this official was conducted through the Internal Audit Division. However, the allegations could not be confirmed.

The Director General said that after calling for a report from the Ambassador of Oman and based on the investigation report received from the Criminal Investigation Department on the 4th of November, the bureau took action to suspend the said officer.