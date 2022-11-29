Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the island

November 29, 2022   07:05 am

Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces, as well as in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers are possible in parts of the Western Province and Kandy District in the afternoon or at night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the country.

Misty conditions can be expected in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers are likely in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be from north-easterly or variable direction and speed will be 20-30 kmph. 

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

