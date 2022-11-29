The luxury passenger cruise ship "Mein Schiff 5" has arrived at the Colombo Port this morning (Nov. 29) with 2,000 tourists on board, the Ministry of Tourism said.

The Hapag Lloyd Lanka, a joint venture between Aitken Spence PLC and TUI has ushered in the super luxury cruise ‘Mein Schiff 5’ today (Nov. 29) at the Colombo port, boosting the revival of the tourism industry in Sri Lanka. The cruise will be calling the Hambantota Port on November 30.

The cruise reportedly carrying 2,000 mostly European tourists on board and 900 crew members is owned by the German operator TUI cruises. Hapag Lloyd Lanka, a subsidiary of the Aitken Spence Group is the agent for TUI cruises.

Commemorating the maiden call of Mein Schiff 5 to Ports of Colombo and Hambantota, a ceremonious event to exchange the plaques between the Captain with crew and the port officials is held, while the same to be followed at the Hambantota Port.

Aitken Spence Travels, the shore excursion partner for Mein Schiff 5 in Sri Lanka will offer excursions for majority of the passengers to the locations and tours covering Colombo City Tours, Walking Tours, Panoramic Colombo tours, Tuk Tuk Tours, Muthurajawela boat safari tours, Temple tours to Kelaniya, Agro Village, Tea Plantations, Sigiriya by air taxi, Galle day tours, beach breaks, Madu ganga river safaris and Cultural shows.

The excursions are also designed to create memories in Sri Lanka through experiences with culture, cuisine, architecture, heritage and the way of life.