Luxury passenger cruise ship

Luxury passenger cruise ship "Mein Schiff 5 arrives at Colombo Port

November 29, 2022   09:46 am

The luxury passenger cruise ship "Mein Schiff 5" has arrived at the Colombo Port this morning (Nov. 29) with 2,000 tourists on board, the Ministry of Tourism said.

The Hapag Lloyd Lanka, a joint venture between Aitken Spence PLC and TUI has ushered in the super luxury cruise ‘Mein Schiff 5’ today (Nov. 29) at the Colombo port, boosting the revival of the tourism industry in Sri Lanka. The cruise will be calling the Hambantota Port on November 30.

The cruise reportedly carrying 2,000 mostly European tourists on board and 900 crew members is owned by the German operator TUI cruises. Hapag Lloyd Lanka, a subsidiary of the Aitken Spence Group is the agent for TUI cruises. 

Commemorating the maiden call of Mein Schiff 5 to Ports of Colombo and Hambantota, a ceremonious event to exchange the plaques between the Captain with crew and the port officials is held, while the same to be followed at the Hambantota Port. 

Aitken Spence Travels, the shore excursion partner for Mein Schiff 5 in Sri Lanka will offer excursions for majority of the passengers to the locations and tours covering Colombo City Tours, Walking Tours, Panoramic Colombo tours, Tuk Tuk Tours, Muthurajawela boat safari tours, Temple tours to Kelaniya, Agro Village, Tea Plantations, Sigiriya by air taxi, Galle day tours, beach breaks, Madu ganga river safaris and Cultural shows. 

The excursions are also designed to create memories in Sri Lanka through experiences with culture, cuisine, architecture, heritage and the way of life.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No political answer to resolve Sri Lanka' s economic crisis at this moment - Bandula

No political answer to resolve Sri Lanka' s economic crisis at this moment - Bandula

No political answer to resolve Sri Lanka' s economic crisis at this moment - Bandula

CEB union warns Sri Lanka could experience longest ever power cuts in July (English)

CEB union warns Sri Lanka could experience longest ever power cuts in July (English)

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation (English)

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation (English)

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01 (English)

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01 (English)

Demerit points system to be introduced for driving licenses  State Minister (English)

Demerit points system to be introduced for driving licenses  State Minister (English)

CEB engineers' union warns of unprecedented power cuts from July 2023

CEB engineers' union warns of unprecedented power cuts from July 2023

Wildlife officials investigate massive deforestation in Yala exposed by Ada Derana

Wildlife officials investigate massive deforestation in Yala exposed by Ada Derana

Diesel stocks donated by China to be distributed to fishermen and paddy farmers for free

Diesel stocks donated by China to be distributed to fishermen and paddy farmers for free