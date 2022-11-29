China reiterates its assistance is never attached with political strings

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterates that his country’s assistance is never attached with any political strings.

Addressing a regular press conference on Monday (Nov. 28), Lijian told reporters that China never seeks any selfish political gains in China’s investment financing in Sri Lanka.

“China fully relates to the difficulties and challenges faced by Sri Lanka and supports relevant financial institutions in discussing with Sri Lanka and properly resolving them. We have all along provided support to Sri Lanka’s socioeconomic development as long as our ability permits.”

He also welcomed Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry’s remarks about the close bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaking further, he remarked that this year marks the 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and the 70th anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact. “It is of great significance of building on past achievements and working for fresh progress.”

He reiterated that China would work with Sri Lanka to carry forward the traditional friendship, cement strategic mutual trust, deepen and expand practical cooperation, and consolidate and expand China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership to better deliver benefits to the two countries and the two peoples.