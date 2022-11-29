Specialist doctors file petition against retirement age revision

Specialist doctors file petition against retirement age revision

November 29, 2022   11:54 am

The Court of Appeal is currently considering a petition filed by 176 specialist doctors against the Cabinet’s recent decision to reduce the age of retirement to 60 years.

Accordingly, the petition requests that a writ application be issued invalidating the decision taken by the Cabinet on October 17 to revise the retirement age for doctors to 60.

The facts of the case are due to be presented on December 13, as per a notice issued to the respondents by the Appellate Court Bench, comprising of Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola, upon consideration of the petition.

The Cabinet announced the revision of the retirement age for doctors in October, stating that while doctors aged 60, 61 and 62 by the year’s end will be allowed to serve until 61, 62 and 63 respectively, those aged 59 will be required to retire by the age of 60.

The retirement age for doctors was at 63 years during former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne’s tenure.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No political answer to resolve Sri Lanka' s economic crisis at this moment - Bandula

No political answer to resolve Sri Lanka' s economic crisis at this moment - Bandula

CEB union warns Sri Lanka could experience longest ever power cuts in July (English)

CEB union warns Sri Lanka could experience longest ever power cuts in July (English)

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation (English)

Sri Lanka ranks sixth among top 10 countries hit hardest by food inflation (English)

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01 (English)

Litro Gas company assures uninterrupted supply of LP gas from Dec. 01 (English)

Demerit points system to be introduced for driving licenses  State Minister (English)

Demerit points system to be introduced for driving licenses  State Minister (English)

CEB engineers' union warns of unprecedented power cuts from July 2023

CEB engineers' union warns of unprecedented power cuts from July 2023

Wildlife officials investigate massive deforestation in Yala exposed by Ada Derana

Wildlife officials investigate massive deforestation in Yala exposed by Ada Derana