Petition filed seeking arrest of SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon

A petition has been filed at the Court of Appeal seeking a writ order for the arrest of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Deshabandu Tennakoon and to produce him before the courts by naming him a suspect in the case related to the attack carried out on “GotaGoGama” protest site at Galle Face Green on May 09, 2022.



Attorney-at-Law Ramalingam Ranjan, who supported the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, has filed the petition, naming the Attorney General, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon its respondents.



The petitioner points out that the Fort Magistrate’s Court has also observed that sufficient facts are available to name the SDIG as a suspect in the attack carried out on the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on May 09 at Galle Face Green.



Despite that, the respondents have not yet taken any action to arrest and produce him before the courts, by naming him as a suspect in the incident, as per the petition.



Accordingly, the petitioning party requested the Appeals Court to issue a writ order for the Attorney General, IGP and the Director of CID to name SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon as a suspect.



Moreover, the petition also seeks an order directing the CID chief and the IGP to arrest SDIG Tennakoon and to interrogate him to obtain further statements by detaining him.



Further, the petition requests the court to issue an order to the IGP ordering him to inform the National Police Commission to take disciplinary action against the SDIG.