Merchandise export earnings surpass USD 11 billion from Jan-Oct 2022

November 29, 2022   02:41 pm

As per data released by Sri Lanka Customs, the earnings from merchandise exports have exceeded USD 11 billion from January to October 2022, the Export Development Board (EDB) says.

 

This is a growth of 9.33% in comparison to the same period in 2021. The earnings from merchandise exports in the first ten months of last year were recorded as USD 10 million, according to the EDB.

 

However, earnings from the merchandise exports saw a decrease by 8.18% year-on-year to USD 1,094.8 million in October 2022, caused mainly due to the drop in export earnings from apparel & textiles, tea, rubber-based products, coconut-based products, spices & essential oils and fisheries sector.

 

Further the impact of the global crisis also affected the deceased in export earnings of major products, the EDB said further in a press release on Sri Lanka's export performance for the month of October 2022.

