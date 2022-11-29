Relief for 2023 A/L exam candidates who could not attend school

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena has assured that efforts are currently underway to provide relief measures to students who were unable to attend school owing to various issues in the recent past.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist during this morning’s (Nov 29) Cabinet briefing, Gunawardena assured that a solution will be provided for those who are scheduled to sit for the G.C.E Advanced Level examination and were unable to attend school due to the various crises Sri Lanka faced over the past few months.

“We have informed the Minister of Education that a relief programme must be implemented for those students who were unable to attend school owing to several reasons including the ‘Aragalaya’ protests, transportation difficulties and COVID-19. He will respond to this positively”, Gunawardena said.

The Ministry of Education made a special announcement yesterday (Nov 28), mandating an attendance rate of 80% for those sitting for the 2023 G.C.E Advanced Level Examination.

It was noted, however, that those sitting for the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, scheduled to commence in January 2023, do not require an attendance rate of 80%.