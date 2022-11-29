Buddhist monks leave universities as laymen, President says

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has questioned the actions of monks in the recent past, accusing several of them who enter universities do so as ‘monks’, however, leave as ‘laymen’.

“They cannot use the robes they are in as a shield to behave in an unruly manner”, the President said while speaking in Parliament this morning (Nov 29).

He further added that during their years in local universities, monks get too involved in societal issues and concerns, thus leading them astray.

President Wickremesinghe suggested that monks who enter universities be awarded their degrees in the relevant field, with no option of transferring or changing, adding that such requests need to be handled by their respective Chief Priests.