Navy nabs 24 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy intercepted five Indian trawlers carrying 24 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters last evening (Nov 28).

The arrest was made in waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse in Kareinagar, Jaffna during a joint operation with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

Accordingly, the group of Indian fishermen, together with the seized trawlers, were brought to the Kankesanturai Harbour and are due to be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

A total of 35 Indian fishing trawlers and 252 poachers have been apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy in similar operations throughout this year, all of whom have been handed over to the relevant authorities for onward legal action.