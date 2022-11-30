Few showers expected in parts of the island

A few showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces and showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the country.

Misty conditions can be expected in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Matara via Hambantota during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.