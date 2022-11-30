Sub-committee proposals on power sector reforms to be presented to National Council

MP Namal Rajapaksa says the proposals of the National Council sub-committee on national policies pertaining to the report compiled by the cabinet-appointed committee on power sector reforms in Sri Lanka will be presented to the National Council on December 08.

This report was handed over to the chairman of the Sub-Committee on Identifying the Priorities in Formulation of Short-, Medium- & Long-Term National Policies MP Namal Rajapaksa on Tuesday (Nov. 29) by Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera.

On Monday, it received the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This report contains recommendations that offer solutions to a number of concerns faced in the electricity sector in Sri Lanka, including power outages and excessive increases in electricity tariffs caused by the inability to meet the daily increasing electricity demand.

MP Rajapaksa also stated that after studying the above report, he expects to submit his ideas and suggestions to the National Council.