Tests for identifying drugged drivers to commence in 2023

Tests for identifying drugged drivers to commence in 2023

November 30, 2022   11:06 am

The testing of those driving under the influence of narcotics and other abusive substances will commence from next year, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna has assured.

Accordingly, 5,000 units of the required equipment for this operation have already been handed over to the Police, Alagiyawanna said, speaking at an event in Colombo.

He further added that such tests are now crucial, given the alarming increase in the use of drugs.

“We have to admit the fact that we are currently facing a massive challenge concerning drugs,” he said in this regard, adding the increased risks this has on drivers.

“Nearly 400 deaths happen in a year as a result of drug-related accidents. We need to minimize this,” Alagiyawanna warned.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Student critically injured after being torched; suspect arrested

Student critically injured after being torched; suspect arrested

Student critically injured after being torched; suspect arrested

Restaurant owners and several civil organizations meet with Trade Minister

Restaurant owners and several civil organizations meet with Trade Minister

IRD spent Rs. 10 Bn on revenue administration management information system, COPA hears (English)

IRD spent Rs. 10 Bn on revenue administration management information system, COPA hears (English)

Luxury passenger cruise ship ''Mein Schiff 5'' arrives at Colombo Port (English)

Luxury passenger cruise ship ''Mein Schiff 5'' arrives at Colombo Port (English)

China reiterates its assistance is never attached with political strings (English)

China reiterates its assistance is never attached with political strings (English)

Govt's decision to contract economy ruined people's lives - Sajith (English)

Govt's decision to contract economy ruined people's lives - Sajith (English)

United Businesses Alliance lash out at high interest rates affecting SMEs

United Businesses Alliance lash out at high interest rates affecting SMEs

Several women who were victims of harassment in Oman return to Sri Lanka

Several women who were victims of harassment in Oman return to Sri Lanka