Thilini Priyamali and Janaki Siriwardhana, two businesswomen accused of massive financial fraud, have been remanded further until December 13.

Meanwhile, Ven. Borelle Sirisumana Thero and Isuru Bandara, who were previously taken into custody over their links with Priyamali, were granted bail.

The suspects were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today.