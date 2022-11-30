Student-centric approach to be followed for teacher placements

Teachers will be appointed to schools in proportion to the requirements of each school, as opposed to being issued transfers, Education Minister Dr. Susil Premayajayantha stated.

He explained that it would be detrimental for students if teachers were to be transferred similar to the ways in which other public servants are often transferred, as this creates an issue with covering syllabuses.

Thus, the Minister suggested that teachers be placed in schools using a student-centric approach.

Speaking further on the issue of placements and other administrative issues such as conflicts between unions and the relevant transfer boards, Premajayantha explained that they are caused primarily due to a lack of the use of technology in administrative systems.

Emphasising that the basis of all educational transformations is now dependent on a technology-based administrative system, the Education Minister called for a ‘revolutionary’ change with the administration systems being followed in schools.