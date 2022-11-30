Number of passports issued per day under one-day service increased

November 30, 2022   04:44 pm

The Department of Immigration and Emigration states that currently around 2,500 – 3,000 passports are being issued on a daily basis under the one-day service.

It was revealed during a press conference held at the Government Information Department today (Nov.30), that the number of passports issued per day under the one-day service was previously only around 1,500.

In general, the charge for issuing a passport under the one-day service is Rs. 20,000, whilst a fine of Rs. 20,000 will be applied if anyone losses the passport within one year after it was issued.

