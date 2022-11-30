Tourism zones to be exempted from night-time power cuts

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that the Southern and Ella tourism zones will be exempted from the 1 hour 20 minutes night-time power cuts with effect from December 01.

In a tweet, he said that the island-wide power cuts of 1 hour during the day and 1 hour and 20 minutes during the night will be continued until the December 15.

The minister explained that with the scheduled addition of Unit 3 of the Coal Plant to the National Grid on December 15, all tourism zones identified by the Ministry of Tourism, will be exempted from night-time power cuts and the island-wide night power cuts will be reduced to 1 hour.

He also added that there will be no power cuts during Christmas and New Year.