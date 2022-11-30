Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of four essential food items

Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of four essential food items

November 30, 2022   06:15 pm

Lanka Sathosa says it has decided to reduce the prices of four essential food items with effect from tomorrow (Dec.01) with the aim of providing relief to the consumers.

Accordingly, the price of Sprats has been reduced by Rs. 150, Red raw rice by Rs. 6, Keeri Samba by Rs. 15, and Big Onions by Rs. 30 per kilogram.

The revised prices are as follows;

01. Red Raw Rice – Rs. 199

02. Keeri Samba -  Rs. 225

03. Big Onions – Rs. 225

04. Sprats – Rs. 1150

