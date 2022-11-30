FHB survey reveals increase in malnourishment amongst children due to economic crisis

November 30, 2022   08:14 pm

An evident increase in the rate of malnutrition amongst children has been revealed by the Health Promotion Bureau (HPB) following an analysis of data collected from across the island regarding the nutritional status of children.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (Nov 30), Director of the Family Health Bureau Dr. Chithramalee De Silva explained that the main focus of the survey was on children aged below five years.

The analysis revealed that 15% of the children remained underweight, while there was an increase of 2% in growth stunts, compared to the data retrieved last year, she said.

Dr. De Silva noted, however, that the HPB expected such an increase in the rates of malnourishment in the face of the country’s ongoing economic crisis, and are taking special measures in this regard.

“We are aiming to increase food security, and decrease the rates of malnutrition amongst children”, she said, adding that the production of Thriposha too, has been increased from two billion to twelve billion units.

The FPB Director also urged donors and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to help provide the required nutrients and food for the children, while also calling on media institutions to help spread the message.

Meanwhile, the FHB has reported that underweight among children has increased up to 15.3% in the year 2022, from 12.2% in 2021.

Children with Wasting has hiked from 8.2% to a level of 10.1%, so far within the year, while Stunting has increased up to 9.2% from 7.4%, according to the FHB.

Moreover, Severe Acute Malnutrition percentage of the children is 1.4% in 2022, while it is numerically 18,420 children, the FHB mentioned.

It has further identified the districts of Polonnaruwa and Galle as the Severe Acute Malnutrition reported districts.

