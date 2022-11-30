Hundreds of tourists visit Yala National Park

The tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka aboard the luxury passenger cruise ship “Mein Schiff 5” yesterday (Nov.29), have visited the Yala National Park today (Nov. 30).

The super luxury cruise ‘Mein Schiff 5’, which reached the Colombo port on Tuesday, docked at the Hambantota Port last evening, granting its tourists the opportunity to visit Hambantota city and its associated tourist locations.

A group of tourists of about 700 has reportedly visited the Yala National Park, however, some of them have not gained sufficient time to visit the National Park since they had to wait in queues for a long period for obtaining entrance tickets.

Later, the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation, Mahinda Amaraweera had arranged measures to grant them an additional one and half hours to visit the national park.