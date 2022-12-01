High possibility for afternoon thundershowers from tomorrow

High possibility for afternoon thundershowers from tomorrow

December 1, 2022   08:05 am

The Meteorology Department says there is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the island and morning showers over the Northern and Eastern provinces from 02nd December 2022.

A few showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Misty condition can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas over the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. 

The sea areas around the island will be slight. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

Sri Lanka will get finances once IMF program is in place - Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy (English)

Sri Lanka will get finances once IMF program is in place - Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy (English)

CCPI based inflation slows to 61% in November (English)

CCPI based inflation slows to 61% in November (English)

Tourism zones to be exempted from night-time power cuts (English)

Tourism zones to be exempted from night-time power cuts (English)

President Ranil says outcome of COP27 summit is discouraging (English)

President Ranil says outcome of COP27 summit is discouraging (English)

UPFA's crisis worsens as several parties boycott Maithripala's meeting

UPFA's crisis worsens as several parties boycott Maithripala's meeting

Health professionals warn over acute shortage of essential medicines in hospitals

Health professionals warn over acute shortage of essential medicines in hospitals

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.30