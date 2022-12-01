High possibility for afternoon thundershowers from tomorrow

The Meteorology Department says there is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the island and morning showers over the Northern and Eastern provinces from 02nd December 2022.

A few showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Misty condition can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas over the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.