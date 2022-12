The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 2 hours and 20 minutes on December 01 and 02.

Accordingly, power cuts will be imposed today and tomorrow as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 1 hour during daytime and 1 hour 20 minutes during night.

Demand Management Schedule From 01 to 02 December 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd