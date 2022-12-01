China is not Sri Lankas friend, but Mahindas - Shanakiyan

December 1, 2022   12:22 pm

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has questioned Sri Lanka’s relationship with China.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday (Nov 30), Rasamanickam accused China of not being a friend of Sri Lanka, but instead, a friend of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“If China truly wishes to stand with the people of Sri Lanka during difficult times, they should corporate with the debt restructuring process. As I understand, the entire IMF negotiations are at a standstill due to this,” the MP said.

Rasamanickam further questioned the opportunities Chinese investments have created in Sri Lanka’s job market.

“Tell me a single investment that the Chinese have made in this country where Sri Lankan people have been given employment. There’s not a single industry. There could be industries where the Chinese have used Sri Lankans as labourers. I’m not talking about labourers, I’m talking about industries where there is job creation”, he argued, adding that China has only forced down useless investments in Sri Lanka with the help of the Rajapaksa family.

