Plans afoot to make Batticaloa one of the best tourist destinations in 2023

Plans afoot to make Batticaloa one of the best tourist destinations in 2023

December 1, 2022   12:27 pm

A discussion was held at the President’s office last morning (Nov. 30) chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to identify pieces of land for the promotion of the tourism industry in the Batticaloa District, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, the identification of coastal lands which belong to the government and private sector from Werugal-Aru to Batticaloa in the Batticaloa District was taken up for discussion, it said.

The aim of this is to develop the area as a tourist zone and make Batticaloa one of the best tourist destinations in 2023, according to the PMD.

Several Divisional Secretaries including the Batticaloa District Secretary K. Karunaharan joined this discussion through Zoom.

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President, Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Economic Adviser to the President Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Lands W.A. Chulananda Perera, Secretary of the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation R.M.C.M. Mr. Herath and heads of line institutions had participated in this discussion, the PMD reported yesterday.

Meanwhile in a separate discussion which was held at the President’s office on Wednesday (Nov. 30) under the chairmanship of President Wickremesinghe regarding the future activities of the Sir John Kotelawala Defence University Hospital, the hospital’s plan, facilities and its current problems have been discussed at length.

The officials briefed the President on the lack of human resources and about the financial difficulties, said the PMD.

President Wickremesinghe has pointed out the need to use the available resources effectively and get the maximum benefits and explained the importance of continuing the hospital’s work by solving the problems that have arisen promptly.

The PMD also mentioned that Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Defense Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (retired), Health Ministry Secretary SJS Chandragupta, Health Services Director General Asela Gunawardena, Sir John Kotelawala Defence University Vice Chancellor Major General Milind Peiris, Sir John Kotelawala Defence Hospital Medical Services, Director, Brigadier P.S. Tillakaratne and other related officials participated in this discussion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's R&D to solve burning issues (English)

Sri Lanka's R&D to solve burning issues (English)

Sri Lanka will get finances once IMF program is in place - Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy (English)

Sri Lanka will get finances once IMF program is in place - Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy (English)

CCPI based inflation slows to 61% in November (English)

CCPI based inflation slows to 61% in November (English)

Tourism zones to be exempted from night-time power cuts (English)

Tourism zones to be exempted from night-time power cuts (English)

President Ranil says outcome of COP27 summit is discouraging (English)

President Ranil says outcome of COP27 summit is discouraging (English)

UPFA's crisis worsens as several parties boycott Maithripala's meeting

UPFA's crisis worsens as several parties boycott Maithripala's meeting

Health professionals warn over acute shortage of essential medicines in hospitals

Health professionals warn over acute shortage of essential medicines in hospitals