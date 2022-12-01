Plans afoot to make Batticaloa one of the best tourist destinations in 2023

A discussion was held at the President’s office last morning (Nov. 30) chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to identify pieces of land for the promotion of the tourism industry in the Batticaloa District, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, the identification of coastal lands which belong to the government and private sector from Werugal-Aru to Batticaloa in the Batticaloa District was taken up for discussion, it said.

The aim of this is to develop the area as a tourist zone and make Batticaloa one of the best tourist destinations in 2023, according to the PMD.

Several Divisional Secretaries including the Batticaloa District Secretary K. Karunaharan joined this discussion through Zoom.

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President, Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Economic Adviser to the President Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Lands W.A. Chulananda Perera, Secretary of the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation R.M.C.M. Mr. Herath and heads of line institutions had participated in this discussion, the PMD reported yesterday.

Meanwhile in a separate discussion which was held at the President’s office on Wednesday (Nov. 30) under the chairmanship of President Wickremesinghe regarding the future activities of the Sir John Kotelawala Defence University Hospital, the hospital’s plan, facilities and its current problems have been discussed at length.

The officials briefed the President on the lack of human resources and about the financial difficulties, said the PMD.

President Wickremesinghe has pointed out the need to use the available resources effectively and get the maximum benefits and explained the importance of continuing the hospital’s work by solving the problems that have arisen promptly.

The PMD also mentioned that Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Defense Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (retired), Health Ministry Secretary SJS Chandragupta, Health Services Director General Asela Gunawardena, Sir John Kotelawala Defence University Vice Chancellor Major General Milind Peiris, Sir John Kotelawala Defence Hospital Medical Services, Director, Brigadier P.S. Tillakaratne and other related officials participated in this discussion.