Chinese Ambassador meets SL Foreign Secretary

Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong met with Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardene this morning (01 Dec).

While a wide range of topics were discussed in the meeting, it was agreed upon for the two countries to work closely through diplomatic channels and support the professional negotiations on debt issues both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Zhenhong also met with the Chairman of Sri Lankan Airlines, Ashok Pathirage, and discussed matters concerning civil aviation and tourism cooperation between the two nations.