The water supply in several parts of Colombo will be interrupted for 15 hours tomorrow (Dec. 02) due to essential maintenance work related to the Ambatale Energy Improvement Project.

Accordingly, the water supply in Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be interrupted from 10.00 p.m. tomorrow, till 01.00 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 03 ), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.