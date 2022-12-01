Revised visa fees come into effect from today

The revised visa fees and other charges levied by the Department of Immigration and Emigration are due to come into effect today (01 Dec).

Accordingly, fees for several services including the issuance of dual citizenship and certified copies of certificates, and the obtaining of electronic travel authorization, have been revised.

The fee revision was introduced in line with the 2023 Budget, which is currently being debated at the Committee Stage in Parliament.

Given below is a detailed list of the services for which fees were revised;