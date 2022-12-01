Special notice on third term of schools

Special notice on third term of schools

December 1, 2022   05:57 pm

The Ministry of Education says December 02 (Friday) will be a holiday for all government and government-approved private schools in the country.

As the second term of schools drew to an end today (Dec. 01), the third term is scheduled to commence on Monday (Dec. 05).

Meanwhile, the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will be held on December 18, 2022 and the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is scheduled to be held from January 23, 2023 until February 17, 2023.


The third term of schools will be split into three phases as mentioned below:

Sinhala and Tamil schools

• First phase: From December 05, 2022 (Monday) to December 22, 2022 (Thursday) – Christmas holidays from December 23, 2022 to January 01, 2023

• Second phase: From January 02, 2023 (Monday) to January 20, 2023 (Friday) – Holidays from January 21, 2023 to February 19, 2023

• Third phase: From February 20, 2023 (Monday) to March 24, 2023 (Friday)


Muslim schools

• First phase: From December 05, 2022 (Monday) to December 22, 2022 (Thursday) – Christmas holidays from December 23, 2022 to January 01, 2023

• Second phase: From January 02, 2023 (Monday) to February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) – Holidays from February 16, 2023 to February 28, 2023

• Third phase: From March 01, 2023 (Wednesday) to March 21, 2023 (Tuesday)

