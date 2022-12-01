Sri Lanka targeting 1.5 million tourist arrivals next year

December 1, 2022   07:28 pm

Sri Lanka aims to attract nearly 1.5 million tourists in 2023, Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando said, adding that their main focus lies for the year 2024.

Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (01 Dec), Fernando was hopeful that Sri Lanka’s tourism would grow over the next few months, with several airlines scheduled to fly into the island.

Fernando noted, however, that their real objective is to achieve roughly three million tourist visits in 2024, with the implementation of several new services, including ferries and railways operating to Sri Lanka.

