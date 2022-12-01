Wanindu reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Sri Lanka player Wanindu Hasaranga has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday.

Hasaranga was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Hasaranga’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, the ICC said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the 26th over of Afghanistan’s innings. Hasaranga showed his displeasure by pointing to the giant screen when the TV umpire overturned a leg-before decision on review after batter Najibullah Zadran had initially been given out.

Hasaranga admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Lyndon Hannibal, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasari and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.