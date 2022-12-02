Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.