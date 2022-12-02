Japan extends grant assistance for humanitarian demining in north & east

Japan extends grant assistance for humanitarian demining in north & east

December 2, 2022   08:02 am

The government of Japan has provided a total sum of USD 648,148 (approximately Rs. 232 million) to the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) for humanitarian demining activities in the North and East Sri Lanka.

The grant contract was signed on November 30, 2022 between the ambassador of Japan, Mizukoshi Hideaki and the Country Director of MAG, Cristy McLennan.

Through Japanese assistance, this is the 14th demining project implemented by MAG. The previous 13 projects have released over 2,965,949 square metres of land and removed more than 15,831 landmines and other explosive ordnance.

This new project is expected to clear an additional 259,464 square metres of land in Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya and Trincomalee Districts, making mine contaminated areas safe lands for internally displaced people and directly or indirectly enhancing the livelihoods of 7,424 people.

This year, MAG marked its 20th anniversary of launching the demining activities in Sri Lanka.

Since the beginning of Sri Lanka Mine Action programme in 2002, Japan has been a major donor in the area of mine clearance.

More than USD 43.3 million in assistance was rendered towards this cause through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP).  Japan says it is committed to continue to support this programme for achieving a ‘Mine Free Sri Lanka’.

