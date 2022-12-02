Water supply for parts of Colombo interrupted tonight

December 2, 2022   09:15 am

The water supply for several parts of Colombo will be interrupted at 10.00 p.m. today (Dec. 02) for 15 hours, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 will be affected by the water cut from 10.00 p.m. tonight until 01.00 p.m. on tomorrow (Dec. 03 ).

Water supply is interrupted due to essential maintenance work related to the Ambatale Energy Improvement Project.

