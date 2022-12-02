University entrance cut-off marks for 2021 A/L exam out today

University entrance cut-off marks for 2021 A/L exam out today

December 2, 2022   10:30 am

University entrance cut-off marks for the candidates of 2021 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be released this afternoon (Dec. 02), the University Grants Commission (UGC) says.

The cut-off marks can be accessed from the official website of the UGC – www.ugc.ac.lk

The examination was held from February 07 to March 05 this year at more than 2,400 centres across the island.

A total of 236,035 school applicants and 36,647 private applicants had sat for the examination.

Some 149,946 school applicants and 21,551 private applicants have qualified for university entrance this time.

